CMS Energy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates; Confirms Full-year Earnings Guidance

July 25, 2024 — 06:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Thursday reported net income of $195 million or $0.65 per share for the second quarter compared with $195 million or $0.67 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $197 million or $0.66 per share, that beat the analysts' estimate of $0.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income increased to $283 million from $244 million last year.

Operating revenue grew to $1.607 billion from $1.555 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $1.75 billion.

Looking ahead, the company has confirmed its full-year adjusted EPS outlook in the range of $3.29 per share to $3.35 per share. The Street is looking for $3.33 per share.

CMS Energy also said it continues to expect long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 percent to 8 percent.

