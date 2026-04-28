CMS Energy Q1 Earnings Up; Reaffirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS), on Tuesday, reported higher net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income available to common stockholders increased to $338 million from $304 million in the previous year.

Earnings per average share were $1.10 versus $1.01 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income increased to $346 million from $304 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.13 versus $1.02 last year.

Operating income declined to $490 million from $494 million in the prior year.

Operating revenue increased to $2.730 billion from $2.45 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted earnings outlook of $3.83 to $3.90 per share and long-term adjusted earnings per share growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end.

In the pre-market trading, 1.64% higher at $77.30 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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