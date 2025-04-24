CMS Energy Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenue Increase Y/Y

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported first-quarter 2025 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 by 2.9%. However, the bottom line increased 5.2% from 97 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

CMS' Revenues

Operating revenues totaled $2.45 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 billion by 8.9%. The top line also increased 12.5% from $2.18 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Operational Performance of CMS

CMS' operating expenses amounted to $1.95 billion, up 10.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Net income was $295 million, higher than the year-ago quarter’s figure of $263 million. Our model projected a net income of $329.2 million for the first quarter.



Interest charges totaled $186 million, up 5.1% from that recorded a year ago.

Financial Condition of CMS

CMS Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $465 million as of March 31, 2025, compared with $103 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, total debt and financial leases (excluding securitization debt) were $16.31 billion compared with $15.87 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The net cash flow from operating activities amounted to $1 billion during the first three months of 2025 compared with $0.96 billion in the prior-year quarter.

CMS' 2025 Guidance

CMS reaffirmed its 2025 bottom-line guidance. The company expects to generate adjusted EPS in the range of $3.54-$3.60. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is currently pegged at $3.59 per share, which lies just below the upper end of its guided range.



The company also reaffirmed its long-term adjusted EPS growth to be in the band of 6-8%.

CMS' Zacks Rank

CMS Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents by 2.1%. The company reported operating revenues of $6.24 billion, which lagged the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion by 14.9%.



FirstEnergy FE reported first-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 67 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 11.7%. The company reported operating revenues of $3.77 billion, which surpassed the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion by 3.2%.

