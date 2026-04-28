CMS Energy Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 by 1.8%. The bottom line also increased 10.8% from $1.02 in the prior-year quarter.



The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.10 per share, up from $1.01 recorded in the year-ago quarter.

CMS' Revenues

Operating revenues totaled $2.73 billion, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53 billion by 8.1%. The top line also increased 11.6% from $2.45 billion in the prior-year quarter.

CMS Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CMS Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CMS Energy Corporation Quote

Operational Performance of CMS

CMS' operating expenses amounted to $2.24 billion, up 14.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Operating income was $490 million, lower than the year-ago quarter’s figure of $494 million.



Interest charges totaled $203 million, up 9.1% from that recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Condition of CMS

CMS Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $175 million as of March 31, 2026 compared with $509 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



As of March 31, 2026, total debt and financial leases (excluding securitization debt) were $18.54 billion compared with $18.31 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



The net cash flow from operating activities was $0.71 billion during the first three months of 2026 compared with $1 billion in the prior-year period.

CMS' 2026 Guidance

The company reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.83-$3.90 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $3.87, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



CMS also reaffirmed its long-term adjusted EPS growth in the band of 6-8%.

CMS’ Zacks Rank

CMS Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Utility Releases

DTE Energy Company DTE is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.90 per share.



DTE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.94%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pinned at $4.67 billion, which implies a year-over-year rise of 5.1%.



Alliant Energy Corporation LNT is slated to report first-quarter results on April 30, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 82 cents per share.



LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pinned at $1.17 billion, which calls for year-over-year growth of 3.9%.



Public Service Enterprise Group PEG is slated to report first-quarter results on May 5, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.49 per share, which suggests a year-over-year increase of 4.2%.



PEG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.09%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales stands at $3.29 billion, which implies a year-over-year rise of 2.1%.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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