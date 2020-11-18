Markets
CMS Energy Promotes Garrick Rochow To Succeed Patricia Poppe As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) announced Wednesday that Patricia Poppe is leaving the company, effective December 1, 2020, to take the position as chief executive officer at PG&E Corp. (PCG) in California.

Garrick Rochow, current executive vice president of operations, will succeed Poppe as CMS Energy and Consumers Energy president and CEO and on CMS Energy's Board of Directors.

Poppe has served as president and chief executive officer of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy since 2016.

Rochow, 46, has been with CMS Energy for 17 years, with over 20 years of industry experience, and has held his current position since July 2016. In this new role, he is responsible for the company's electric and natural gas distribution and transmission operations, generation, and compression operations.

Prior to this role, Rochow served in a variety of leadership positions across CMS Energy's businesses.

