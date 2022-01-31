CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 28th of February to US$0.46. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

CMS Energy's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, CMS Energy's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 0.1%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 67%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

NYSE:CMS Historic Dividend January 31st 2022

CMS Energy Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from US$0.84 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.84. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.2% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

CMS Energy Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that CMS Energy has grown earnings per share at 6.3% per year over the past five years. While on an earnings basis, this company looks appealing as an income stock, the cash payout ratio still makes us cautious.

Our Thoughts On CMS Energy's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think CMS Energy will make a great income stock. While CMS Energy is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for CMS Energy you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.