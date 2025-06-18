Markets
CMS Energy Increases Combined Aggregate Principal Amount Of Bonds To $147.095 Mln

June 18, 2025 — 09:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS), Wednesday announced the early results and upsizing of the previously announced cash tender offer for certain outstanding bonds.

The company has increased the combined aggregate principal amount of bonds to $147.095 million from $125 million. Simultaneously, the Series Tender Cap for the 2.500 percent First Mortgage Bonds due 2060 has been increased to $147.095 million.

Moreover, the company expects the settlement date for the 2060 Bonds accepted in connection with the Early Tender Date to be June 23, 2025.

In the pre-market hours, CMS is trading at $69.15, up 0.07 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks mentioned

