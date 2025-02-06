CMS ENERGY Earnings Results: $CMS Reports Quarterly Earnings

CMS ENERGY ($CMS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.87 per share, missing estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,989,000,000, missing estimates of $2,241,794,384 by $-252,794,384.

CMS ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

CMS ENERGY insiders have traded $CMS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN G RUSSELL sold 28,750 shares for an estimated $1,893,187

BRANDON J. HOFMEISTER (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $408,495 .

. SCOTT B MCINTOSH (VP, Controller, CAO) sold 936 shares for an estimated $64,116

CMS ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 335 institutional investors add shares of CMS ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 328 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CMS ENERGY Government Contracts

We have seen $70,250 of award payments to $CMS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

