CMS ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $CMS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CMS ENERGY ($CMS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,306,545,585 and earnings of $1.05 per share.

CMS ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

CMS ENERGY insiders have traded $CMS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN G RUSSELL sold 28,750 shares for an estimated $1,893,187

SCOTT B MCINTOSH (VP, Controller, CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,636 shares for an estimated $531,508 .

. BRANDON J. HOFMEISTER (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $418,327 .

. LAURA WRIGHT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $174,609.

CMS ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 342 institutional investors add shares of CMS ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 315 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CMS ENERGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/24/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/04/2024

