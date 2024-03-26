CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 3/28/24, CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: CMS.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2625, payable on 4/15/24. As a percentage of CMS.PRC's recent share price of $21.08, this dividend works out to approximately 1.25%, so look for shares of CMS.PRC to trade 1.25% lower — all else being equal — when CMS.PRC shares open for trading on 3/28/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.96%, which compares to an average yield of 6.42% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of CMS.PRC shares, versus CMS:

Below is a dividend history chart for CMS.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2625 on CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C:

In Tuesday trading, CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: CMS.PRC) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMS) are off about 0.4%.

