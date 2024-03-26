CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for CMS.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2625 on CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C:
In Tuesday trading, CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: CMS.PRC) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMS) are off about 0.4%.
