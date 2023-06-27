News & Insights

CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

June 27, 2023

On 6/29/23, CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: CMS.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2625, payable on 7/15/23. As a percentage of CMS.PRC's recent share price of $19.30, this dividend works out to approximately 1.36%, so look for shares of CMS.PRC to trade 1.36% lower — all else being equal — when CMS.PRC shares open for trading on 6/29/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.48%, which compares to an average yield of 6.44% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMS.PRC shares, versus CMS:

Below is a dividend history chart for CMS.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2625 on CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C:

In Tuesday trading, CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: CMS.PRC) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMS) are up about 0.3%.

