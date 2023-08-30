News & Insights

Markets
CMS.PRB

CMS Energy Corp's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

August 30, 2023 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

On 9/1/23, CMS Energy Corp's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMS.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.125, payable on 10/1/23. As a percentage of CMS.PRB's recent share price of $88.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.28%, so look for shares of CMS.PRB to trade 1.28% lower — all else being equal — when CMS.PRB shares open for trading on 9/1/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.10%, which compares to an average yield of 6.60% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMS.PRB shares, versus CMS:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CMS.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.125 on CMS Energy Corp's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock:

CMS.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, CMS Energy Corp's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMS.PRB) is currently down about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMS) are down about 0.2%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Closed End Fund Screener
 GGT Historical Stock Prices
 BAUG Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMS.PRB
CMS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.