CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 5th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 30th of November.

CMS Energy's next dividend payment will be US$0.41 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.63 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that CMS Energy has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current share price of $63.33. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether CMS Energy has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. CMS Energy paid out more than half (60%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 28% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CMS Historic Dividend November 2nd 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see CMS Energy earnings per share are up 8.5% per annum over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests CMS Energy has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. CMS Energy has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid CMS Energy? Earnings per share growth has been modest and CMS Energy paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about CMS Energy from a dividend perspective.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks CMS Energy is facing. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for CMS Energy (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

