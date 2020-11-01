CMS Energy Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 3.8% to US$63.33 in the week after its latest quarterly results. Revenues disappointed slightly, as sales of US$1.6b were 3.2% below what the analysts had predicted. Profits were a relative bright spot, with statutory per-share earnings of US$0.76 coming in 10% above what was anticipated. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:CMS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from CMS Energy's 14 analysts is for revenues of US$7.12b in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 6.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 6.1% to US$2.86. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$7.15b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.86 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$65.74, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on CMS Energy, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$74.00 and the most bearish at US$47.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that CMS Energy's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 6.7% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.6%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 2.1% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect CMS Energy to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$65.74, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for CMS Energy going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with CMS Energy (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.