CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.407 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CMS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CMS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $65.3, the dividend yield is 2.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMS was $65.3, representing a -5.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.17 and a 41.86% increase over the 52 week low of $46.03.

CMS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). CMS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.68. Zacks Investment Research reports CMS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.13%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CMS as a top-10 holding:

  • Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)
  • First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN)
  • NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV)
  • Direxion MSCI USA ESG - Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (ESNG)
  • Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (FLYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ESNG with an increase of 14.33% over the last 100 days. UTES has the highest percent weighting of CMS at 5.03%.

