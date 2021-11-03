CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.435 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CMS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $60.44, the dividend yield is 2.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMS was $60.44, representing a -11.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.98 and a 13.64% increase over the 52 week low of $53.19.

CMS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). CMS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.01. Zacks Investment Research reports CMS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.75%, compared to an industry average of 2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cms Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CMS as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (UTSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UTSL with an increase of 5.49% over the last 100 days. UTES has the highest percent weighting of CMS at 4.58%.

