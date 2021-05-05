CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.435 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $65.2, the dividend yield is 2.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMS was $65.2, representing a -4.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.98 and a 24.55% increase over the 52 week low of $52.35.

CMS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3. Zacks Investment Research reports CMS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.12%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CMS as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (UTRN)

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NUMV with an increase of 21.77% over the last 100 days. UTES has the highest percent weighting of CMS at 5.1%.

