CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.407 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CMS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CMS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.09, the dividend yield is 2.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMS was $63.09, representing a -8.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.17 and a 37.06% increase over the 52 week low of $46.03.

CMS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). CMS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.65. Zacks Investment Research reports CMS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.83%, compared to an industry average of -4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CMS as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NUMV with an increase of 23.54% over the last 100 days. UTES has the highest percent weighting of CMS at 5.23%.

