CMS Energy Corporation - 5.875% NT REDEEM 15 (CMSC) Price Target Decreased by 5.44% to 27.18

The average one-year price target for CMS Energy Corporation - 5.875% NT REDEEM 15 (NYSE:CMSC) has been revised to 27.18 / share. This is an decrease of 5.44% from the prior estimate of 28.74 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.36 to a high of 31.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.55% from the latest reported closing price of 24.15 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMS Energy Corporation - 5.875% NT REDEEM 15. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMSC is 0.21%, an increase of 8.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 6,607K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 2,126K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,246K shares, representing a decrease of 5.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMSC by 3.26% over the last quarter.
PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 838K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 844K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMSC by 7.73% over the last quarter.
CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 582K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMSC by 28.61% over the last quarter.
PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 512K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares, representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMSC by 16.11% over the last quarter.
ITRAX - VY(R) T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Portfolio DV holds 412K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares, representing a decrease of 5.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMSC by 0.82% over the last quarter.
