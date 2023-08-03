CMS Energy Corporation - 5.625% NT REDEEM 15 (CMSA) Price Target Decreased by 5.74% to 27.74

The average one-year price target for CMS Energy Corporation - 5.625% NT REDEEM 15 (NYSE:CMSA) has been revised to 27.74 / share. This is an decrease of 5.74% from the prior estimate of 29.43 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.87 to a high of 32.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.55% from the latest reported closing price of 24.65 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMS Energy Corporation - 5.625% NT REDEEM 15. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMSA is 0.39%, an increase of 23.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.22% to 1,973K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 598K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMSA by 10.34% over the last quarter.
PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 370K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMSA by 17.55% over the last quarter.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 235K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund holds 225K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Ii holds 188K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- Defined Contribution Supplemental Executive Retirement Plan, as amended and restated, effective July
- Form of Officer Separation Agreement as of July 2023
- Form of Change in Control Agreement as of July 2023
- Amendment No. 1 dated as of May 31, 2023 to the Purchase and Sale Agreement, dated June 21, 2021 by and among Consumers and New Covert Generating Company, LLC
- CMS Energy News Release dated July 27, 2023
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.