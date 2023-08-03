CMS Energy Corporation - 5.625% NT REDEEM 15 (CMSA) Price Target Decreased by 5.74% to 27.74

The average one-year price target for CMS Energy Corporation - 5.625% NT REDEEM 15 (NYSE:CMSA) has been revised to 27.74 / share. This is an decrease of 5.74% from the prior estimate of 29.43 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.87 to a high of 32.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.55% from the latest reported closing price of 24.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMS Energy Corporation - 5.625% NT REDEEM 15. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMSA is 0.39%, an increase of 23.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.22% to 1,973K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 598K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMSA by 10.34% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 370K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMSA by 17.55% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 235K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund holds 225K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Ii holds 188K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

