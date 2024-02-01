CMS Energy Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $306 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $168 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $308 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.5% to $1.95 billion from $2.28 billion last year.

CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $306 Mln. vs. $168 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.05 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q4): $1.95 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year.

