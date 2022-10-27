CMS Energy Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $163 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $186 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $163 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.8% to $2.02 billion from $1.73 billion last year.

CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $163 Mln. vs. $186 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.56 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.55 -Revenue (Q3): $2.02 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.05 to $3.11

