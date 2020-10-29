CMS Energy Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $218 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $207 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $221 million or $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.58 billion from $1.55 billion last year.

CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $221 Mln. vs. $208 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.77 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q3): $1.58 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.64 - $2.68

