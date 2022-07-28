Markets
CMS Energy Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $145 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $176 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $153 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.1% to $1.92 billion from $1.56 billion last year.

CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $145 Mln. vs. $176 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.50 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.44 -Revenue (Q2): $1.92 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.85 to $2.89

