CMS Energy Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit came in at $136 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $93 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $139 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $1.44 billion from $1.45 billion last year.

CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $139 Mln. vs. $93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.49 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q2): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.45 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.64 - $2.68

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.