CMS Energy Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $202 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $351 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $204 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $2.28 billion from $2.37 billion last year.

CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $202 Mln. vs. $351 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.69 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.76 -Revenue (Q1): $2.28 Bln vs. $2.37 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.