CMS Energy Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $349 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $243 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $348 million or $1.21 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $2.08 billion from $1.86 billion last year.

CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $348 Mln. vs. $245 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.21 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q1): $2.08 Bln vs. $1.86 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.83 - $2.87

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.