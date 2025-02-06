CMS Energy Corp. Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $262 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $306 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $1.989 billion from $1.950 billion last year.

CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $262 Mln. vs. $306 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue: $1.989 Bln vs. $1.950 Bln last year.

