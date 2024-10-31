CMS Energy Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $251 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $174 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $251 million or $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $1.743 billion from $1.673 billion last year.

CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $251 Mln. vs. $174 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.84 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.743 Bln vs. $1.673 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.29 - $3.35

