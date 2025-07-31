CMS Energy Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $198 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $195 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $214 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $1.84 billion from $1.61 billion last year.

CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $198 Mln. vs. $195 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.66 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue: $1.84 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.54 - $3.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.