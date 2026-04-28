CMS Energy Corp. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $338 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $302 million, or $1.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $346 million or $1.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $2.73 billion from $2.44 billion last year.

CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $338 Mln. vs. $302 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.10 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue: $2.73 Bln vs. $2.44 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.83 To $ 3.90

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