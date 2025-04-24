CMS Energy Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $302 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $285 million, or $0.96 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $304 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.5% to $2.447 billion from $2.176 billion last year.

CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $302 Mln. vs. $285 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.01 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue: $2.447 Bln vs. $2.176 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.54 to $3.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.