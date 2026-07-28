Markets
CMS

CMS Energy Corp. Profit Falls In Q2

July 28, 2026 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $117 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $198 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $118 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to $1.829 billion from $1.838 billion last year.

CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $117 Mln. vs. $198 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $1.829 Bln vs. $1.838 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.83 To $ 3.90

CMS Energy is introducing 2027 earnings guidance of $4.08 to $4.17.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.