CMS Energy (CMS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

CMS Energy Corporation CMS is slated to report fourth-quarter and 2023 results on Feb 1, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company posted a negative earnings surprise of 3.17%. However, CMS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.90%.

Factors to Note

For major parts of the fourth quarter, CMS Energy’s service territories witnessed a warmer-than-normal weather pattern, accompanied by below-normal precipitation. However, in November, CMS’ some customers experienced snow falls. So, the overall impact of weather on its quarterly top-line performance is expected to have been moderate.

CMS Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

CMS Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | CMS Energy Corporation Quote

Improving electricity demand and favorable rate hikes witnessed in the recent past are likely to have contributed favorably to the company’s overall revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.46 billion, indicating an 8.1% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



During the fourth quarter, solid revenue expectations and the implementation of numerous cost reduction initiatives by the company are likely to have boosted its overall earnings.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.04 per share, indicating an improvement of 73.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CMS Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is the case here.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.67%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: CMS carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are three other Utility players that, too, have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



IDACORP IDA has an Earnings ESP of +2.52% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.25%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks consensus estimate for IDA’s fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $429.84 million, indicating growth of 1.6% from that recorded in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for earnings, pegged at 60 cents per share, implies a decline of 27.7% from year-ago quarter.



NiSource NI currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.92% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share, implying a 4% increase from that reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus mark for NI’s sales is pinned at $1.59 billion. The company delivered a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 5.59%.



The Southern Company SO has an Earnings ESP of +2.95% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pinned at 59 cents per share, indicating a 126.9% increase year over year.



The Southern Company delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.49%. The consensus mark for SO’s fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $7.74 billion, indicating growth of 9.8% from that recorded in the prior-year quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.