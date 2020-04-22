CMS Energy (CMS) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

CMS Energy Corporation CMS is set to report first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 27, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.45%.

Moreover, in the trailing four quarters, CMS Energy came up with average negative earnings surprise of 2.83%.

Let's take a detailed look at the factors that are likely to have influenced this electricity provider’s performance in the first quarter.

Factors to Consider

During most of the first quarter of 2020, the company’s service territories experienced moderate snowfall. Such weather conditions are likely to have resulted in high electricity demand, which, in turn, must have boosted CMS Energy’s top line in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

In 2019, the company signed a handful of contracts, backed by notable economic development in the state of Michigan. The contracts are likely to have bolstered the company’s quarterly sales. Higher adoption of electric vehicles across Michigan is likely to reflect on CMS Energy’s results.

For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.17 billion, indicating 5.6% improvement from the year-ago quarter reported figure.

Positive settlement agreement for its gas rate case in September 2019 is likely to have benefited CMS Energy’s bottom line this time around. Also, the company’s cost reduction initiatives, largely driven by CE Way as well as lower storm restoration expenses, are expected to have bolstered quarterly earnings.

For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 85 cents, which indicates 13.3% improvement from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

In January, its board of directors approved a 6.5% quarterly dividend hike on its common stock to 40.75 cents per share. This reflects the solid financial position that CMS Energy holds, which should get reflected in its first-quarter’s balance sheet.

