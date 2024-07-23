CMS Energy (CMS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

CMS Energy Corporation CMS is scheduled to release second-quarter 2024 earnings on Jul 25, before market open. This utility company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.43% in the last reported quarter.



The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.98%. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to have affected the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

CMS Energy's second-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from its ongoing cost savings initiatives. Improved economic conditions in Michigan and increased demand for utility services from the residential, commercial and industrial sectors are anticipated to have boosted the company’s performance.



New electric rate orders received from the commission in early March are also expected to have positively impacted earnings.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $1.69 billion, which indicates an increase of 8.81% from the year-ago reported number.



The consensus estimate for earnings has increased 25.5% in the past 90 days.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CMS Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here as seen below.

CMS Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

CMS Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | CMS Energy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.39%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors can also consider the following players from the same industry, which also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

NiSource Inc. NI is likely to report an earnings beat when it announces second-quarter results on Aug 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



NI’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 18.18%.

Entergy Corporation ETR is poised to report an earnings beat when it announces second-quarter results on Aug 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +23.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



ETR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.33%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 12.5%.



The Southern Company SO is likely to report an earnings beat when it announces second-quarter results on Aug 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.5% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



SO’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.95%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 17.72%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



