CMS Energy (CMS) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Increase Y/Y

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 47 cents from continuing operations, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The reported figure declined 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also reported GAAP earnings of $2.20, up from 55 cents generated in the year-ago quarter.

For 2021, CMS Energy posted an adjusted EPS of $2.66 from continuing operations, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.65. The reported figure also improved from $2.27 generated in 2020.

Operational Performance

For the quarter under review, CMS Energy’s operating revenues were $2,033 million, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,754 million by 15.9%. The top line also improved 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In 2021, the company generated operating revenues of $7.33 billion, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.97 billion. The top line also improved 14.2% from the 2020 revenue figure.

CMS Energy’s interest charges were $126 million during the fourth quarter, down 0.8% from the year-ago period.

Financial Condition

CMS Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $452 million as of Dec 31, 2021, up from $32 million at the end of 2020.

As of Dec 31, 2021, total debt, financial leases and financing obligations (excluding securitization debt) were $12,276 million, up from $12,166 million at the end of 2020.

In 2021, the company generated cash from operating activities worth $1,819 million compared with $1,276 million in 2020.

2022 Guidance

CMS Energy raised the upper end of its 2022 adjusted earnings guidance to the range of $2.85- $2.89 per share from the prior guidance of $2.85- $2.87 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2022 earnings is currently pegged at $2.87, in line with the mid-point of the company’s newly guided range.

Zacks Rank

CMS Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

A Recent Utility Release

NextEra Energy NEE reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents by 2.5%. The bottom line was also up 2.5% from the prior-year quarter.



NextEra’s operating revenues were $5,046 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,436 million by 7.2%. Nonetheless, the top line improved 14.8% year over year.

Upcoming Releases

Duke Energy DUK is set to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at 95 cents.

Duke Energy’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 5.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 4.6%.

Dominion Energy D is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 11. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 90 cents per share.

Dominion’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 7%.

