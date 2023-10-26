CMS Energy (CMS) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 61 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents by 3.2%.

The company reported GAAP earnings of 60 cents per share compared with 56 cents in the third quarter of 2022.

Revenues

Operating revenues totaled $1,673 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,087.3 million by 19.9%. The top line also decreased 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CMS Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CMS Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CMS Energy Corporation Quote

Operational Performance

Total operating expenses were $1,402 million, down 20.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Net income for the quarter was $173 million, up 6.1% year over year. Our model projected a net income of $223.8 million for the same period.

Interest charges totaled $164 million, up 26.2% from that recorded in the year-ago period.

Financial Condition

CMS Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $157 million as of Sep 30, 2023, compared with $164 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



As of Sep 30, 2023, total debt, financial leases and financing obligations (excluding securitization debt) were $15,311 million compared with $14,139 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

During the first nine months of 2023, the company generated cash from operating activities worth $1,904 million compared with $667 million in the year-ago period.

2023 Guidance

CMS reaffirmed its 2023 adjusted earnings projection in the range of $3.06-$3.12 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is currently pegged at $3.10 per share, just above the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

CMS Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

A Recent Utility Release

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE released third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents by 9.3%. The bottom line also improved 10.6% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

For the third quarter, NextEra’s operating revenues totaled $7,172 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,453 million by 3.8%. The top line improved 6.7% year over year.

Upcoming Releases

Xcel Energy XEL is scheduled to announce third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.31 per share, indicating an increase of 11% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Xcel Energy’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth is 6.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales is pegged at $4.05 billion.



Dominion Energy D is scheduled to announce third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 79 cents per share, implying a decline of 28.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

Dominion’s long-term earnings growth rate is 4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales is pegged at $4.29 billion.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.