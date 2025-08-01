CMS Energy (CMS) Q2 EPS Jumps 7.6%

Key Points Earnings per share (Non-GAAP) exceeded expectations, reaching $0.71 versus the $0.68 estimate, up 7.6% compared to Q2 2024.

The company reaffirmed its full-year adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS guidance of $3.54 to $3.60 for 2025.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), a major Midwest utility company providing electricity and natural gas to Michigan, announced its second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, 2025. The company reported better-than-expected results, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) coming in at $0.71—$0.03 above analyst estimates—and GAAP revenue of $1,838 million, which surpassed consensus expectations by $100.75 million. Compared to the prior year, both revenue and adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) showed healthy growth, and net income remained steady. The period was marked by continued progress on large infrastructure investments and regulatory milestones, despite significant storm-related expenses. Overall, the quarter illustrated strong execution on key initiatives and the ability to absorb unexpected costs without altering full-year guidance.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.71 $0.68 $0.66 7.6% EPS (GAAP) $0.66 $0.65 1.5% Revenue $1,838 million $1,737 million $1,607 million 14.4% Operating Income $317 million $283 million 12.0% Net Income Attributable to CMS Energy $201 million $198 million 1.5%

About CMS Energy and Its Business Focus

CMS Energy, through its utility subsidiary Consumers Energy, delivers electricity and natural gas to millions of homes and businesses in Michigan. Its main operations are regulated and focus on steady delivery of essential services across the state. Regulation from the Michigan Public Service Commission and other agencies sets service, reliability, and environmental requirements.

The company’s major focus areas include navigating a complex regulatory environment, especially the state's ambitious Clean Energy Plan, and managing the shift from coal to renewable sources like wind and solar. With a target to retire all coal units by the end of 2025, the company is also making investments to deliver reliable service. Key success factors include strong regulatory relationships, efficient capital deployment, and maintaining high service reliability for customers.

Quarter Highlights and Key Developments

During Q2 2025, CMS Energy saw GAAP revenue and earnings both rise notably above the prior year, and outpace analyst forecasts, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.71. Adjusted EPS of $0.71 was 4.4% higher than the consensus estimate. The revenue figure (GAAP) jumped 14.4% compared to Q2 2024. These gains were driven by higher rates, cost controls, and favorable weather.

Regulatory outcomes played a significant role in financial performance. CMS gained approval for about 65% of its requested electric rate increases in March 2025, funding investments to boost electric reliability. The company also advanced a major gas rate case, with initial regulatory staff testimony seen as constructive. These developments supported the firm’s ability to make large future infrastructure investments.

The company highlighted expansion in data center demand following a recent Michigan tax exemption, announcing an agreement for a new center that could add up to 1 gigawatt of electricity load. The data center project pipeline now totals 9 gigawatts, with about 65% attributed to such projects as of early 2025. This accelerating demand aligns with the company’s broader economic development and load growth initiatives. CMS reaffirmed targets to eliminate all coal use by year-end and to align with Michigan’s goal for 60% renewable energy by 2035 and 100% clean energy by 2040.

Operational efficiency initiatives, such as the “CE Way” productivity program, produced meaningful cost savings. However, extreme weather during March and April 2025 resulted in the costliest storm event in company history, with roughly $100 million in additional operations and maintenance expenses. CMS is seeking regulatory approval to defer these storm costs for later recovery, but did not assume approval in its FY2025 guidance. To counteract these pressures, the company implemented discretionary spending cuts, limited hiring, and found other operating expense offsets.

On the financial side, the company ended Q2 2025 with $844 million in cash, up significantly from the end of last year in part due to a $1 billion hybrid debt issuance. Debt and finance lease balances increased as the utility continued to invest heavily in infrastructure, and the company expressed strong ongoing access to capital markets if further funding is needed.

Segment disclosures in the release remained limited. Consumers Energy comprised the majority of overall results and remains the main earnings driver, while the NorthStar Clean Energy unit contributed about 5% to EPS, mainly through merchant energy. The company remained flexible and signaled that capital could shift between utility and non-utility energy investments depending on regulatory, economic, or policy factors.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Coming Priorities

The company reiterated its full-year 2025 adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS guidance range of $3.54 to $3.60, with management expressing confidence in delivering at the high end of that range. The company also reaffirmed its long-term annual adjusted EPS growth target of 6-8%. Leadership emphasized that the guidance does not rely on the approval of deferred cost recovery for storm-related expenses, demonstrating a conservative approach to forecasting.

Looking forward, the company faces continued high capital investment needs to comply with Michigan’s updated clean energy mandates. Investors should watch for regulatory outcomes in pending rate and renewable energy cases, as well as the impact of extreme weather and associated costs on earnings and cash flow. Additionally, the pace of load growth from data centers and industrial expansions could bolster top-line results but will require careful balancing of new capacity investments. The company’s next major regulatory decisions include finalizing its Renewable Energy Plan in September and preparing for a key Integrated Resource Plan filing in 2026.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

