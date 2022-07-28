CMS Energy (CMS) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 53 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents by 20.5%. However, the reported figure declined 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company reported GAAP earnings of 50 cents per share compared with the 61 cents per share reported in the prior-year period.

Operational Performance

For the quarter under review, CMS Energy’s operating revenues were $1,920 million, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,606.5 million by 19.5%. The top line also improved 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CMS’ interest charges were $126 million during the second quarter compared with $125 million in the year-ago period.

Financial Condition

CMS Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $77 million as of Jun 30, 2022, down from $452 million at the end of 2021.

As of Jun 30, 2022, total debt, financial leases and financing obligations (excluding securitization debt) were $12,246 million compared with $12,276 million at the end of 2021.

During the first half of 2022, the company generated cash from operating activities worth $1,059 million compared with $1,367 million in the year-ago period.

2022 Guidance

CMS Energy reaffirmed its 2022 adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $2.85-$2.89 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2022 earnings is currently pegged at $2.89, in line with the higher end of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

