CMS Energy (CMS) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 from continuing operations, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 by 6.2%. The reported figure also improved 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.21, flat year over year.

Operational Performance

For the quarter under review, CMS Energy’s operating revenues were $2,374 million, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,128.9 million by 11.5%. The top line also improved 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CMS Energy’s interest charges were $124 million during the first quarter, which remained unchanged from the year-ago period.

Financial Condition

CMS Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $446 million as of Mar 31, 2022, down from $452 million at the end of 2021.

As of Mar 31, 2022, total debt, financial leases and financing obligations (excluding securitization debt) were $12,275 million compared with $12,276 million at the end of 2021.

During the first quarter of 2022, the company generated cash from operating activities worth $707 million compared with $832 million in first-quarter 2021.

2022 Guidance

CMS Energy reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $2.85- $2.89 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2022 earnings is currently pegged at $2.88, slightly above the mid-point of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

CMS Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

