CMS Energy (CMS) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 86 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 11.7%.

Including one-time items, the company posted GAAP earnings of 85 cents per share in the reported quarter, up from 75 cents generated in the year-ago quarter.

The year-over-year uptick in the bottom line can be attributed to timely recovery of customer investments and cost management.

CMS Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CMS Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CMS Energy Corporation Quote

Operational Performance

In the quarter under review, CMS Energy’s operating revenues totaled $1,864 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,101 million by 11.3%. The top line also fell 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company’s operating expenses declined 12% to $1,496 million in the quarter under review.

Operating income in the first quarter was $368 million, up 2.5% from $359 million in the year-ago quarter.

CMS Energy’s interest charges were $137 million, up from $121 million in the year-ago period.

Financial Condition

CMS Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $834 million as of Mar 31, 2020, up from $140 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

As of Mar 31, 2020, total debt, capital leases and financing obligations (excluding securitization debt) were $14,086 million, up from $12,996 millionas of Dec 31, 2019.

At the end of first quarter 2020, cash from operating activities amounted to $201 million compared with $617 million in the year-ago quarter.

2020 Guidance

CMS Energy reiterated its 2020 adjusted earnings per share guidance in the range of $2.64-$2.68, as the ultimate impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Michigan's economy and the company’s business remain uncertain.

Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.60, lower than the company provided guidance.

The guidance range indicates 6-8% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

Zacks Rank

CMS Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Utility Releases

FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered first-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 66 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents by 3.13%.

NextEra Energy NEE reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.38 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 by 7.7%.

An Upcoming Release

Dominion Energy D is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2020 earnings is pegged at $1.10 per share.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today



Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.