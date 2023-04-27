CMS Energy (CMS) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 70 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents per share by 6.1%. However, the reported figure declined 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company reported GAAP earnings of 69 cents per share compared with the $1.21 per share recorded in the first quarter of 2022.

Operational Performance

For the quarter under review, CMS Energy’s operating revenues were $2,284 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,307.4 million by 1%. The top line also decreased 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CMS Energy’s interest charges were $147 million in the first quarter, which moved up 18.5% from the year-ago period.

Financial Condition

CMS Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $571 million as of Mar 31, 2023, up from $164 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

As of Mar 31, 2023, total debt, financial leases and financing obligations (excluding securitization debt) were $14,314 million compared with $14,139 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

During the three months ended 2023, the company generated cash from operating activities worth $1,040 million compared with $707 million in the year-ago period.

2023 Guidance

CMS Energy reaffirmed its 2023 adjusted earnings guidance. It expects its adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $3.06-$3.12 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMS’ 2023 earnings is currently pegged at $3.10 per share, which is higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edison International (EIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

