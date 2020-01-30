CMS Energy (CMS) Lags Q4 Earnings Estimate, Revenues Down Y/Y

CMS Energy Corp. CMS is the holding company of Consumers Energy Company (Consumers) and CMS Enterprises Company (Enterprises). This Jackson, MI based firm’s regulated electric power operations in Michigan generate a relatively stable and growing earnings stream.

Earnings Surprise Trend

Coming to the surprise, the company has reported negative earnings surprises in three of the last four quarters with an average negative earnings surprise of 3.08%.

Zacks Rank

Currently, CMS Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), but that could definitely change following the company’s earnings report which was just released. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

We have mentioned below some of the vital information from this just-revealed announcement:

Earnings: CMS Energy reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 68 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents by a whisker.

CMS Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

CMS Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | CMS Energy Corporation Quote

Revenue: CMS Energy’s operating revenues totaled $1,795 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,877 million by 4.4% and fell 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Key Stats: CMS Energy raised its 2020 adjusted earnings per share guidance to the range of $2.64-$2.68, from prior band of $2.63-$2.68.

Check back later for our full write up on this CMS Energy earnings report later!

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.