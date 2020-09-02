CMS Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CMS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.13, changing hands as high as $61.21 per share. CMS Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMS's low point in its 52 week range is $46.03 per share, with $69.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.99. The CMS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.