CMS Energy Appoints Shannon Thomas As Chief People Officer, Senior Vice President

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS), on Thursday announced that it has appointed Shannon Thomas as senior vice president and chief people officer with effect from September 29.

Thomas has more than two decades of experience and has previously worked as chief human resources officer at EnerSys.

On Wednesday, CMS Energy closed trading, 0.60% higher at $70.38 on the New York Stock Exchange.

