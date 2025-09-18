Markets
CMS

CMS Energy Appoints Shannon Thomas As Chief People Officer, Senior Vice President

September 18, 2025 — 06:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS), on Thursday announced that it has appointed Shannon Thomas as senior vice president and chief people officer with effect from September 29.

Thomas has more than two decades of experience and has previously worked as chief human resources officer at EnerSys.

On Wednesday, CMS Energy closed trading, 0.60% higher at $70.38 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.