$CMRX stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CMRX stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,927,702 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CMRX:
$CMRX Insider Trading Activity
$CMRX insiders have traded $CMRX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL T. ANDRIOLE (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,720 shares for an estimated $42,918.
- MICHELLE LASPALUTO (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,275 shares for an estimated $14,367.
- ALLEN S. MELEMED (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold 3,065 shares for an estimated $13,798
- DAVID JAKEMAN (VP OF FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,100 shares for an estimated $12,829.
- MICHAEL ALBERT ALRUTZ (SVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $7,226
$CMRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $CMRX stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) added 3,771,342 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,124,270
- ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. added 3,050,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,614,000
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,057,864 shares (+1318.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,161,366
- MONACO ASSET MANAGEMENT SAM removed 1,400,782 shares (-33.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,874,721
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 796,401 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,771,475
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 600,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,088,000
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 518,941 shares (-38.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,805,914
