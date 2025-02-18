$CMRX stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CMRX stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,927,702 of trading volume.

$CMRX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CMRX:

$CMRX insiders have traded $CMRX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL T. ANDRIOLE (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,720 shares for an estimated $42,918 .

. MICHELLE LASPALUTO (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,275 shares for an estimated $14,367 .

. ALLEN S. MELEMED (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold 3,065 shares for an estimated $13,798

DAVID JAKEMAN (VP OF FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,100 shares for an estimated $12,829 .

. MICHAEL ALBERT ALRUTZ (SVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $7,226

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CMRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $CMRX stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $CMRX on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.