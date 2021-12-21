CMRE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.06, changing hands as high as $12.10 per share. Costamare Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMRE's low point in its 52 week range is $7.68 per share, with $16.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.05.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.