CMRC or CARG: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Internet - Commerce stocks are likely familiar with Commerce.com (CMRC) and CarGurus (CARG). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, Commerce.com has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while CarGurus has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that CMRC is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

CMRC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.68, while CARG has a forward P/E of 14.14. We also note that CMRC has a PEG ratio of 0.27. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CARG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.09.

Another notable valuation metric for CMRC is its P/B ratio of 5.33. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CARG has a P/B of 8.83.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to CMRC's Value grade of B and CARG's Value grade of C.

CMRC sticks out from CARG in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that CMRC is the better option right now.

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Commerce.com, Inc. (CMRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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