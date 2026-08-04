CMRC Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Commerce.com CMRC is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6.



CMRC expects second-quarter 2026 total revenues between $84.5 million and $85.5 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $85.31 million, indicating 1.05% year-over-year growth.



The consensus mark for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 4 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The growth remains flat compared with the prior-year quarter.

Commerce.com, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Commerce.com, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Commerce.com, Inc. Quote

CMRC’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, delivering an earnings surprise of 187.88%, on average.



Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note Before CMRC’s Q2 Results

Commerce.com's transformation into an AI-driven commerce platform appears well positioned to support growth in the quarter under review. During and after the first quarter of 2026, the company expanded support for Google's Universal Commerce Protocol, launched agentic checkout across Google, Perplexity, Microsoft Copilot and Meta through PayPal Store Sync, and enabled Feedonomics catalog syndication to OpenAI and Google Gemini. These initiatives broaden merchants' product visibility and transaction opportunities across emerging AI shopping channels. As adoption expands, these capabilities are expected to have strengthened customer acquisition, merchant engagement and monetization during the second quarter of 2026.



The rollout of BigCommerce Payments with PayPal and the expanded partnership with Stripe significantly strengthened Commerce.com's merchant ecosystem. These offerings provide integrated payment processing, Buy Now Pay Later options, local payment methods and AI-powered fraud protection while simplifying financial operations for merchants. Combined with PayPal Store Sync, merchants can also transact directly across AI shopping surfaces. These product enhancements are anticipated to drive increased adoption of the payment system, improve merchant retention and boost transaction-related revenues, benefiting CMRC's financial performance in the quarter under review.



Commerce.com continued to deepen its presence among enterprise and B2B customers, where complex pricing, quoting and multi-company workflows create higher switching costs. The company highlighted enterprise wins, including Dell's use of Feedonomics for AI product discovery, alongside new customer deployments such as Nunu Trading, Optibac Probiotics and Helix Linear. As manufacturers and distributors accelerate digital transformation, these customer additions and enterprise AI initiatives were likely to have contributed to higher GMV, subscription activity and revenue momentum throughout the second quarter of 2026.



However, Commerce.com's own guidance suggests that growth could moderate in the quarter under review. Management projected second-quarter 2026 revenues of $84.5-$85.5 million, below the $86.8 million reported in the first quarter, while non-GAAP operating income is expected to decline sharply to $4-$5 million from $12.4 million in the previous quarter. The outlook indicates continued investments and execution costs despite expanding AI initiatives. Consequently, lower sequential revenue and margin expectations were likely to have weighed on profitability and overall financial performance in the quarter to be reported.

What Our Model Says About CMRC Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Commerce.com this time around. According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



CMRC has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



Insight Enterprises NSIT currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.94% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. STNE shares have surged 60% in the past six months. NSIT is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Sweetgreen SG presently has an Earnings ESP of +11.54% and a Zacks Rank #2. SG shares have inched up 0.5% in the past six months. SG is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6.



The TJX Companies TJX has an Earnings ESP of +1.19% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. TJX shares have returned 1.3% in the past six months. TJX is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2027 results on Aug. 19, 2026.

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Commerce.com, Inc. (CMRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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